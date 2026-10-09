Ukraine Strikes Major Russian Tech Site

A Ukrainian drone attack partially disabled a data center operated by Russian technology company Yandex in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow, the company said Friday, marking the second reported strike on its data centers in two days.

Yandex said the attack damaged part of the facility’s infrastructure and completely disabled several data center modules, warning that some of its services could experience disruptions. The company said emergency services and its specialists were working at the site while the full extent of the damage was assessed. It reported no casualties at the facility.

Ukrainian defense technology company Fire Point said Ukraine’s armed forces used its FP-1 one-way attack drones to target the facility, which it described as Yandex’s largest data center. The company said several modules had been put completely out of operation. Yandex operates five major data centers in Russia, two of which have now reportedly been hit in Ukrainian drone attacks.

The latest strike followed an attack on Thursday against Yandex’s data center in Sasovo, in Russia’s Ryazan region. That incident caused a fire and forced the facility to suspend operations. The site houses two of the company’s three supercomputers used to develop its artificial intelligence models. Yandex said it was assessing the damage and could not confirm whether the affected equipment could be restored.

Yandex, often described as “Russia’s Google,” provides widely used digital services, including navigation, online search, cloud computing and other consumer applications. Its data centers also support the company’s artificial intelligence development. The latest attacks have raised concerns about the reliability of digital services and the vulnerability of Russia’s technology infrastructure.

The strikes come amid an expanding campaign of reciprocal attacks on infrastructure during the war between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow has targeted Ukrainian data centers and telecommunications facilities in recent weeks, while Kyiv has increasingly used drones against Russian infrastructure, including energy facilities, refineries, ports and other economic assets.

The attacks highlight the growing role of digital infrastructure in the conflict, as damage to data centers can affect commercial services and business operations beyond the immediate military battlefield.