Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukrainian forces used naval drones to attack two Russian vessels off the coast of Libya, sinking a Russian warship and damaging a cargo ship allegedly used to transport weapons.

Zelenskyy said on Monday, November 23, that Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically produced naval drones in the operation near the eastern Libyan port of Benghazi. He described the attack as an exemplary military operation and said all designated targets had been hit.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian Navy corvette Merkury, which entered service in 2023, was sunk during the operation. He added that a Russian Ka-27 military helicopter aboard the vessel was also destroyed.

The second target was the Russian dry-cargo vessel MV Angara, which Zelenskyy said Moscow had been using to transport military equipment and weapons. He confirmed that the ship was hit but did not provide details about the extent of the damage.

“We continue our operations in designated maritime areas. We respond to Russia’s aggression and develop our own weapons,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The announcement followed an explosion and fire aboard the Merkury at the Benghazi naval base on Sunday. Libya’s eastern-based authorities initially said a preliminary investigation suggested that a drone attack had caused the explosion.

Satellite imagery examined by Reuters showed that most of the Russian vessel had capsized and sunk, with only its bow remaining visible above the water. Medical sources reported that 10 Russian and Libyan nationals had sustained minor injuries.

The attack has raised concerns about the expansion of the Russia-Ukraine war into the Mediterranean. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed serious concern and called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation.

In a statement, the UN mission warned that Libya must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts, stressing the need to protect the country’s sovereignty and prevent further escalation.

Libya’s eastern-based administration condemned the suspected drone attack as a violation of national sovereignty and a threat to maritime security. It said the vessel had stopped in Benghazi to refuel and receive supplies while returning to Russia under maritime cooperation agreements.

The administration also announced that it would pursue legal and diplomatic measures and investigate the circumstances and those responsible for the attack. Meanwhile, the rival administration based in Tripoli warned against using civilian ports and infrastructure for activities linked to foreign conflicts.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a commercial vessel sailing under the Maltese flag was also struck by an explosive-laden sea drone off Benghazi. Libyan forces rescued its crew, while local reports said naval and air units intercepted or destroyed additional unmanned vessels in the area.

The developments highlight the growing geographical reach of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both sides have increasingly targeted military and logistical assets beyond the immediate frontlines, raising concerns about the conflict’s wider regional consequences.