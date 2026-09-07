Ukraine Plans to Legalize Porn Industry to Help Fund War Against Russia

Ukraine is considering legalizing and taxing its pornography industry in an effort to generate additional government revenue, reduce corruption and bring a large underground sector into the formal economy as the country continues financing its war against Russia.

According to News18, the proposal, backed by Ukrainian lawmakers, is intended to regulate an industry that already operates on a significant scale despite remaining illegal under Ukrainian law. Supporters say legalizing the industry would allow the government to collect taxes from adult-content creators while removing legal contradictions that currently leave them vulnerable to prosecution.

The proposal is being led by opposition lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who chairs the Ukrainian Parliament’s finance committee. A bill co-authored by Zhelezniak passed its first reading in Parliament in July and is awaiting a second vote.

Zhelezniak estimates that legalizing and taxing the adult-content industry could generate up to $25 million annually for the Ukrainian budget. While that represents only a small fraction of Ukraine’s estimated annual defense spending, he says the revenue could finance the production of roughly 30,000 drones used in the war effort.

Supporters of the legislation argue the reform is motivated not only by revenue generation but also by transparency and accountability, saying the current legal framework encourages corruption rather than preventing the industry from operating.

Tax authorities created a legal contradiction

According to the report, Ukraine’s tax authorities obtained financial information from Fenix International, the UK-based parent company of OnlyFans, revealing that thousands of Ukrainian creators earned substantial income through the platform.

Official figures cited in the report show that 7,900 Ukrainians earned more than $131 million through OnlyFans in 2023, creating millions of dollars in potential tax liabilities. Authorities later began notifying creators of unpaid taxes, even though producing pornography remains a criminal offense punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Zhelezniak said creators are effectively forced to choose between refusing to pay taxes and facing tax-related penalties, or paying taxes while admitting to an activity that remains illegal under Ukrainian law.

The report also describes allegations that criminalization has enabled corruption within law enforcement. Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General said police departments in three regions allegedly received monthly bribes linked to the adult-content industry.

One of the most prominent cases involves Svitlana Dvornikova, an OnlyFans creator who said police raided her home, seized electronic devices and confiscated about $200,000 in cash that she had set aside to pay taxes. She alleged officers later offered to return part of the money in exchange for a bribe, an allegation she says she rejected.

Petition reached Parliament and Zelenskyy’s office

Following the police raid, Dvornikova launched a petition calling for the legalization of pornography. She said she had paid approximately 40 million hryvnias (about $900,000) in taxes and argued that creators should be recognized as taxpayers rather than treated as criminals.

The petition surpassed the required 25,000 signatures within a week, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to say Parliament would consider the proposed legislation. According to the report, Dvornikova’s criminal case has been suspended while lawmakers debate the bill, and the cash seized during the search has been returned.

The proposal has sparked debate in Ukraine over balancing wartime financial needs with social and legal concerns. Supporters argue legalization would regulate an industry that already exists and generate new tax revenue, while critics question whether such a reform is appropriate during wartime.

If approved by Parliament, Ukraine would replace criminal penalties for pornography production with a regulated and taxable framework, bringing adult-content creators into the country’s formal economy.