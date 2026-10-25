Ukraine’s military spending could reach $473 million per day in 2027 if the war with Russia continues, according to calculations based on Ukrainian Finance Ministry data.

Russia’s state news agency TASS reported on Sunday, October 25, that the projected spending would amount to nearly $173 billion over the year. The estimate covers direct military costs, including salaries for active-duty personnel and purchases of military equipment, ammunition and other supplies.

The calculation excludes social support for former military personnel and families of soldiers killed in the war. It also does not include the construction of defensive fortifications when these are funded outside the Defence Ministry, or other government expenditure.

Ukraine spent an average of around $300 million per day on military needs in 2026, according to the TASS report. That figure does not include additional funding requests made by the Defence Ministry toward the end of the year. Including those requests would raise the estimated daily cost to around $370 million.

The projections come as Ukraine prepares for another year of war-related spending and continued reliance on international financial support.

In September, Ukraine’s government approved a draft 2027 state budget allocating 4.885 trillion hryvnias; around $110 billion, to defence and security, equivalent to 43.8% of projected gross domestic product. The proposed allocation is 11.9% higher than the amended 2026 plan, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

Reuters reported in September that the proposed defence allocation was about 12% higher than this year’s level, while Ukraine’s government estimated it would need $52.6 billion in international support in 2027.

The $173 billion estimate for direct military costs and the government’s proposed defence and security budget are different calculations and should not be treated as equivalent. The official budget category includes security spending, while the TASS estimate covers specified military costs and is conditional on the conflict continuing.