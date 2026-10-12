UK Universities Restrict Student Recruitment From Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria and India

Universities across the United Kingdom are withdrawing admission offers, suspending recruitment or introducing stricter screening for applicants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria and India amid tougher student visa compliance rules that could put their sponsorship licences at risk.

According to The Business Standard, the restrictions follow a sharp increase in withdrawn UK study visa applications and growing concerns among universities that visa refusals could push them beyond the limits set by the Home Office. The measures vary by institution and do not constitute a blanket ban on students from the four countries.

A Financial Times analysis of Home Office data found that 10.5 percent of UK study visa applications were withdrawn in the first half of 2026, compared with 2.3 percent during the same period in 2025 and 0.4 percent in 2023. The reported withdrawal rates were 40.9 percent for applicants from Pakistan, 23.5 percent for Bangladesh, 22.7 percent for Nigeria and 5.2 percent for India. These figures concern withdrawals, not visa refusals, and should not be interpreted as rejection rates.

The restrictions follow changes to the Home Office’s Basic Compliance Assessment, which took effect on June 1, 2026. Under the revised rules, universities must keep their student visa refusal rate below 5 percent, ensure that at least 95 percent of sponsored students enrol, and maintain a course-completion rate of at least 85 percent. The completion threshold is scheduled to rise to 90 percent for assessments from June 2027.

Institutions that fail to meet the requirements can face compliance action and, in serious cases, lose their licences to sponsor international students. Such a loss would prevent them from sponsoring new applicants under the student visa route. The revised assessment system also introduced red, amber and green ratings to indicate institutions’ compliance performance.

The UK government says the tougher requirements are intended to strengthen recruitment standards and prevent misuse of student visas, including by people seeking asylum or illegal employment. Universities, however, face pressure to protect their sponsorship status while continuing to recruit international students, whose tuition fees provide an important source of income for the higher education sector.

Some universities have taken preventive measures, including pausing recruitment from particular countries or adding further checks before issuing admission offers and sponsorship documents. The restrictions differ by institution, course and intake, so applicants’ eligibility depends on the policies of their chosen university rather than nationality alone.

Students planning to study in the UK are advised to check directly with universities whether applications are being accepted, whether sponsorship is available for their intended intake, and what documentation is required. The current measures create a more uncertain admissions environment for prospective international students, particularly those applying from countries with high reported withdrawal rates.