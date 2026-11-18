FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a roundtable in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Oct. 21, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

British authorities have transferred a US Army officer arrested on suspicion of espionage linked to Russia into US military custody after a joint investigation involving intelligence and security agencies from both countries.

London’s Metropolitan Police announced the transfer on Tuesday, November 17, saying the 41-year-old serviceman had been arrested near Gloucester in western England on November 10 over suspected national security offences and espionage.

British police previously said the allegations involved Russia, although the Kremlin has denied any connection to the case.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the decision to transfer the investigation to American authorities followed consultations between British investigators, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the Attorney General’s Office and US officials.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Britain’s Counter Terrorism Policing, described the allegations as extremely serious, saying the coordinated response demonstrated that both countries would act swiftly and firmly against suspected espionage.

The officer was initially arrested under Sections 1 and 3 of Britain’s National Security Act 2023, which cover obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service. Police also conducted searches at two locations in Gloucestershire following his arrest.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the investigation had been handed over in accordance with existing international protocols, allowing US authorities to take the case forward.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that the investigation involved its Philadelphia field office, its legal attaché office in London, British Counter Terrorism Policing, the domestic intelligence agency MI5, UK Defence Counter Intelligence and the US Army.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the case demonstrated the bureau’s “zero tolerance” policy towards anyone who betrays their military oath or threatens US national security. He praised the cooperation between American and British agencies in identifying and responding to potential security threats.

According to reports by Reuters, the officer was assigned to NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, a multinational military formation headquartered at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire. The unit, led by the British Army, is designed to deploy rapidly in response to security crises in Europe and elsewhere.

The officer’s reported NATO assignment has raised additional questions about the potential security implications of the investigation, although authorities have not publicly detailed what information he allegedly sought to obtain or disclose.

The case comes amid heightened security concerns surrounding US military installations in Britain. In recent months, separate security incidents involving RAF Fairford and RAF Mildenhall have prompted precautionary measures by American forces. However, British police have stressed that the espionage investigation is not linked to other counterterrorism investigations.

The transfer marks a further stage in US-British cooperation on the case, with American military and law enforcement authorities now responsible for advancing the investigation.