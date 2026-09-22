UK to Provide Saudi Arabia With Defensive Military Support Against Houthi Attacks

Britain will provide Saudi Arabia with defensive air-to-air refuelling support after Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said, marking a new phase of UK military assistance in the escalating Yemen conflict.

The announcement follows a formal request from Riyadh for military support after Houthi forces targeted the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and energy infrastructure along the Red Sea coast. Burnham said he approved the request after consultations with Britain’s defense and foreign ministers.

British officials said the mission is expected to begin within days and will involve a Royal Air Force Voyager aircraft based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. The deployment has been described as time-limited, initially expected to last several weeks, and is intended to support Saudi aircraft defending against incoming drones and missiles rather than participating in offensive strikes inside Yemen.

Burnham said the decision was driven by Britain’s security and economic interests, arguing that continued attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten regional stability and vital maritime trade routes.

“Saudi Arabia has been experiencing attacks, is looking at potential further disruption, and we need to keep those pathways open,” Burnham told reporters while travelling to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The UK government said the support is defensive in nature and is aimed at helping Saudi Arabia intercept Houthi missile and drone attacks while protecting international shipping lanes and energy infrastructure. Britain already maintains its Sky Sabre air defense system in Saudi Arabia under an existing defense partnership.

Houthi attacks intensify regional conflict

The announcement comes after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a series of drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting Riyadh and Saudi energy facilities on the Red Sea coast. The attacks are part of a renewed escalation in Yemen’s conflict, which has intensified alongside broader tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Reuters reported that Houthi fighters have expanded operations in western Yemen and have threatened strategic maritime routes linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, increasing concerns over global energy supplies and commercial shipping.

Strategic waterways and UK concerns

British officials linked the decision to the need to safeguard shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and nearby Red Sea routes, which are critical corridors for global trade and Middle Eastern oil exports. The conflict has already disrupted commercial shipping and contributed to higher energy prices in international markets.

Burnham said protecting these routes is important not only for regional security but also for reducing economic pressure on British households caused by instability in global energy markets.

The United Kingdom stressed that its involvement does not represent a broader military intervention in Yemen. Officials said the RAF refuelling aircraft will support Saudi defensive operations only and that the deployment will be reviewed regularly.

The move makes Britain one of the first Western allies to publicly expand military assistance to Saudi Arabia during the latest escalation, while Washington has so far stopped short of announcing a similar refuelling mission.

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen’s internationally recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia, since 2014. The renewed attacks have heightened concerns about a wider regional conflict and the security of one of the world’s most important maritime trade corridors.