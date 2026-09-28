UK to Launch Refugee Route Prioritizing Afghan Women and Palestinian Refugees

The United Kingdom is set to launch a new legal refugee resettlement route that will prioritize vulnerable Afghan women and girls, Palestinian refugees, and people with disabilities, marking a significant shift in its asylum policy after the suspension of key resettlement pathways over the past two years.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce the scheme at the Labour Party conference, saying it is designed to restore safe and legal pathways for the most vulnerable refugees while maintaining tighter controls on irregular migration across the English Channel. The new route will reopen the UK Resettlement Scheme, which stopped accepting new referrals in late 2024.

Under the proposal, refugees admitted through the program will receive a faster path to permanent settlement than asylum seekers who arrive through unauthorized routes, including small boats crossing the Channel. The Home Office expects the first phase to admit hundreds of refugees, with annual caps and the possibility of expanding the program to low thousands if irregular migration declines.

The Home Office says around one-quarter of the first group of arrivals are expected to be Afghan women and girls and Palestinian refugees. Candidates will be identified by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) before undergoing British security and criminal background checks prior to travel.

Government officials said the program will prioritize women and girls facing persecution, people with disabilities, and others in urgent need of protection. Immediate family members may be resettled together under the scheme, although extended family reunification will not be included.

The announcement comes as Britain continues broader reforms to its asylum system. Earlier this year, Mahmood introduced measures allowing refugee status to be reviewed every 30 months for up to 20 years and expanded policies aimed at reducing irregular migration while introducing new community sponsorship and refugee work pathways.

The government says new community sponsorship applications will open in October, allowing charities, universities, and local organizations to sponsor refugees directly. A separate employer-sponsored refugee work route is expected to begin in 2027 as part of wider immigration reforms.

Migration experts and refugee organizations welcomed the creation of an additional legal route but questioned whether the program’s limited size would significantly reduce dangerous Channel crossings.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said the scheme is primarily a humanitarian measure rather than a migration-control strategy. She argued there is little evidence that relatively small resettlement programs alone reduce unauthorized migration across the Channel.

Britain has previously operated dedicated Afghan resettlement pathways, including the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), which prioritizes women and girls at risk, human rights defenders, journalists, judges, and others vulnerable under Taliban rule.

The new resettlement initiative is expected to face criticism from right-wing political parties, particularly over annual quotas, welfare costs, and security screening, even as the government argues the scheme combines humanitarian protection with tighter border controls.