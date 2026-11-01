The British premier argued that “we need to face up to the past”.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is open to a formal apology for Britain’s role in the transatlantic slave trade but has rejected financial reparations ahead of a Commonwealth summit in the Caribbean.

In an article published in The Guardian on Friday, Burnham said the UK would begin structured dialogue with countries and communities affected by slavery, adding that listening to calls for a formal state apology would be an important part of the process.

He also expressed sorrow and regret for the suffering of millions of enslaved Africans and acknowledged that the legacy of slavery continues to shape the world.

However, Burnham ruled out financial compensation, arguing that people living in Britain today should not be held responsible for historical wrongs in which they had no personal involvement.

Instead, he proposed a new initiative to ease the debt burden on vulnerable Commonwealth countries by allowing longer repayment periods and more favourable rates. Former British prime minister Gordon Brown is expected to help lead the effort.

The comments come ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, where Caribbean leaders are expected to renew calls for reparatory justice, including an apology and measures addressing the lasting economic and social effects of slavery.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) welcomed Burnham’s willingness to consider an apology and his offer of structured dialogue. However, its chair, Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, said debt relief must not be treated as a substitute for reparations. The regional bloc also called for discussions to include its 10-point plan for reparatory justice and urged that countries’ vulnerability to economic and climate shocks be considered when assessing debt relief.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne also welcomed Burnham’s proposals for practical assistance but said the Caribbean’s longstanding position on reparatory justice remained unchanged. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has likewise welcomed the prospect of dialogue while maintaining the region’s demands.

The transatlantic slave trade involved the forced transportation of at least 12.5 million Africans, according to historical estimates cited by Reuters. Britain transported about 3.2 million enslaved Africans across the Atlantic, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database.

The debate over slavery and reparations has remained a point of tension between Britain and several Caribbean nations, including at the previous Commonwealth summit in Samoa in 2024. The current meeting is expected to provide another opportunity for leaders to discuss historical responsibility, debt, development and relations between Commonwealth countries.