UK Maritime Agency Says Ship Traffic in Strait of Hormuz Remains Far Below Pre-War Levels

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said independent monitoring shows significantly fewer commercial vessels are transiting the Strait of Hormuz than figures released by the U.S. military, highlighting continued disruption to one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes.

In a security advisory issued early Monday, UKMTO said only a handful of vessels were observed moving through the strait in both directions, despite U.S. Navy data indicating that average traffic over the previous 72 hours exceeded 30 transits per day.

The British maritime agency said commercial shipping activity remains substantially below levels recorded before the latest escalation in fighting between the United States and Iran. It warned that the security threat in the region continues to be assessed as “severe” because of ongoing attacks, attempted attacks and Iranian harassment of commercial shipping.

According to UKMTO, at least three maritime security incidents were recorded during the past 72 hours. One incident on September 18 resulted in a tanker catching fire after it was attacked, while other reported incidents involved attempted strikes and hostile activity against vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz.

The agency said the recent attacks demonstrate Iran’s continued intent to project influence over critical maritime routes and maintain pressure on ships transiting the Gulf. It advised commercial vessels to exercise extreme caution, remain in close contact with naval authorities and follow updated security guidance while operating in the region.

The latest assessment comes as international naval forces continue escort and surveillance operations in the Gulf following months of renewed military confrontation between Washington and Tehran. The Strait of Hormuz carries a significant share of global oil exports, making any disruption a major concern for international energy markets and global shipping.

UKMTO also reported that vessel traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the southern Red Sea has remained at reduced levels since July. However, it said no new attacks were reported in those waters over the past several days, suggesting a temporary lull in hostilities in that shipping corridor.

Maritime security experts say commercial operators remain cautious despite naval protection efforts, with many shipping companies continuing to reroute vessels or delay voyages because of the elevated risk environment in the Gulf and Red Sea.