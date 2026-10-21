Five men with vans were spotted near RAF Fairford, prompting a security investigation. Photo: AAP/Ben Birchall/PA.

British counter-terrorism police have re-arrested two men on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence in an investigation into a security incident near RAF Fairford, a military airbase in southwest England used by the United States Air Force.

The arrests took place on Tuesday, October 20, under the UK’s National Security Act 2023. Police identified the suspects as a 24-year-old British national and a 25-year-old dual British-Iranian national, according to reports by Reuters.

Counter Terrorism Policing said the country linked to the investigation was Iran. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said investigators considered Iranian state involvement highly likely, but stressed that the investigation remained ongoing.

The case relates to an incident near RAF Fairford on September 27, when police responded to reports of suspicious vehicles near the base in Gloucestershire. Seven men were initially arrested during the investigation, but all were subsequently released on bail before the two suspects were detained again. The other five remain on police bail, according to reports.

Police have not publicly established that the suspects committed an offence, and no formal charges were reported in the latest accounts. Their re-arrest is based on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service under Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023.

The September incident raised security concerns after suspicious vehicles were reported near the airbase. Investigators examined three vans containing fuel or accelerants. The incident prompted a major police response, although reports said explosives had not been found in the vehicles.

RAF Fairford, located in Gloucestershire, has been used by US military aircraft conducting operations against Iran during the conflict this year. Its role has placed the base in a sensitive security context as British authorities investigate possible foreign interference.

Iran has denied involvement in alleged plots on British soil. Investigators have not yet publicly detailed the suspected level of Iranian involvement or the purpose behind the activity near the base. Police have said they will provide further information when it is appropriate to do so.