Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks after Albertans rejected a proposal for Alberta to separate from Canada, welcoming the decision and saying, “Albertans chose Canada.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has welcomed Alberta voters’ rejection of a proposal to begin the process toward separation from Canada, saying the province had chosen national unity.

“Above all, Albertans chose Canada,” Carney said in a statement on Tuesday, October 20, following the vote held a day earlier.

Unofficial results showed about 76 percent of voters supported remaining in Canada, while roughly 24 percent backed moving toward a future separation referendum. The vote was not a direct decision on independence. Instead, it asked whether Alberta should begin the legal process for a future binding referendum on leaving Canada.

The result represents a significant setback for Alberta’s separatist movement, which has gained momentum amid long-running disagreements with the federal government over energy policy, environmental regulations and provincial autonomy.

Carney said the outcome would allow Alberta and the rest of Canada to move forward together. He pointed to efforts to expand trade partnerships, accelerate major infrastructure projects and strengthen Canada’s position as a global energy producer, with Alberta playing a central role.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who supports the province remaining in Canada, also welcomed the result. However, the vote highlighted continuing dissatisfaction among some Albertans with the federal government and their desire for greater provincial authority.

Separatist advocates have indicated they will continue campaigning for independence despite the defeat. The outcome does not end the debate over Alberta’s relationship with Ottawa, but it shows that a substantial majority of voters rejected taking the next step toward separation in this vote.

The referendum took place amid broader national debates over Canada’s economic future, energy development and relations with the United States. Carney has argued that national unity is important as Canada works to diversify its trade and respond to external economic pressures.