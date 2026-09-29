UK Inflation Expectations Rise to 4.5%, Citi-YouGov Survey Shows

Public expectations for inflation in Britain rose sharply in September, with households expecting prices to increase faster over both the next year and the longer term, according to a survey by U.S. bank Citi and polling firm YouGov.

Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months rose to 4.5% in September, up from 3.9% in August. Expectations for longer-term price growth also increased, reaching 4.3% from 4.1% a month earlier.

The 4.3% long-term expectation was the highest since June 2025, excluding the March reading, according to Reuters. Citi said the latest figure was only 15 basis points below the series’ March peak.

The survey adds to concerns for the Bank of England, which is monitoring whether higher energy prices linked to the conflict involving Iran could feed into more persistent inflationary pressures. The central bank said UK consumer-price inflation had risen to 3.1% in August and warned that the energy shock could push inflation higher in the coming quarters.

The Citi/YouGov survey, which covered just over 2,000 British households, also showed a gap between household inflation expectations and those reported by businesses in the Bank of England’s Decision Maker Panel. Citi said the difference for one-year-ahead expectations stood at 86 basis points in August, well above the historical average of 16 basis points.

The Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate at 3.75% in September, although three members of its Monetary Policy Committee voted for a 0.25 percentage-point increase. The bank said future policy would depend partly on the scale and duration of the energy shock and how it feeds through to prices and wages.

The rise in household expectations comes as higher energy costs continue to create uncertainty for the British economy. The Bank of England has said it will monitor potential second-round effects, including higher wage demands and businesses passing increased costs on to consumers.