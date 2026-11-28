UK Army Chief of Staff visited Pak-Afg border.

The United Kingdom’s Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Roly Walker, has visited a Pakistani border post along the Afghanistan frontier during a three-day trip to Pakistan, as tensions between Islamabad and Kabul continue over cross-border militancy and regional security.

The British High Commission in Islamabad said on Wednesday, November 25, that Walker held talks with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other senior military officials during the visit. Discussions focused on regional developments, strengthening bilateral defence relations and expanding military cooperation, including efforts to address shared counterterrorism challenges.

The British military chief also visited a border post along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier. Pakistan’s military said the visit provided Walker with an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the country’s security challenges and discuss regional stability with Pakistani counterparts.

The British High Commission said the two countries had reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, highlighting their longstanding military relationship, including professional ties, military education and training.

However, neither the British government nor Pakistan’s military provided specific details about the border post visit or indicated whether discussions directly addressed Pakistan’s tensions with Afghanistan.

The visit comes amid deteriorating relations between Islamabad and the Taliban authorities in Kabul. Pakistan has repeatedly accused armed groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), of operating from Afghanistan territory and carrying out attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban authorities have rejected accusations that Afghanistan is being used as a base for attacks against neighbouring countries.

The visit also follows diplomatic efforts by Britain to ease tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban authorities. On November 15, Taliban officials said Richard Lindsay, the UK special representative for Afghanistan, had told Taliban officials that London was working to resolve differences between Islamabad and Kabul and facilitate the normalisation of relations. Lindsay had also held discussions with Pakistani officials during his visit to Islamabad.

The main border crossings between the two countries, including Torkham and Chaman, have remained closed to regular trade since October 2025, following deadly border clashes. The closure has severely disrupted bilateral commerce, with businesses facing financial losses and exporters forced to seek more expensive alternative routes.

Pakistan continues to demand action against armed groups it says operate from Afghanistan territory, while the Taliban authorities reject the accusations. The unresolved security dispute remains a major obstacle to restoring normal relations and reopening trade routes between the neighbouring countries.