UK Afghanistan Envoy Discusses Regional Stability and Women’s Rights During Visit to Kabul

The United Kingdom’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Richard Lindsay, has reaffirmed that the voices of Afghan women must help shape the country’s future following a visit to Kabul, where he met with women activists, civil society representatives, journalists and officials of the Taliban administration.

Lindsay said the rights, safety and full participation of women and girls were fundamental to Afghanistan’s future stability and prosperity. He said he valued the opportunity to hear directly from Afghan women and other members of civil society during the visit.

The envoy’s remarks come as women and girls in Afghanistan continue to face sweeping restrictions under Taliban rule, including bans on secondary and university education for women and limits on employment and participation in public life. The restrictions have drawn sustained criticism from international human rights organisations and foreign governments.

During his visit, Lindsay also met senior Taliban ministers and officials, humanitarian organisations and representatives of the international community. According to the UK statement, discussions covered regional stability, security, humanitarian needs, economic development, displacement and the rights of women and girls.

Lindsay called for efforts to reduce regional tensions and prevent further escalation, stressing the importance of dialogue and practical cooperation on shared challenges, including border management and humanitarian access. He also discussed Afghanistan’s security environment and the need to tackle terrorist groups, although the statement did not identify specific groups or provide details of the discussions.

The envoy met representatives of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the World Bank and other international partners to discuss humanitarian assistance, economic development and ways international engagement could better support Afghans facing continuing health and economic challenges.

“The UK remains committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan and to sustained, pragmatic engagement on issues that matter to both our countries,” Lindsay said.

He reiterated that the participation of women and girls was essential to a more stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan, adding that their voices should continue to play an important role in determining the country’s future.