The UAE rescued 22 crew after a cargo ship caught fire in the gulf of Oman.

The UAE rescued 22 crew members after a cargo ship caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday, November 8, as maritime incidents involving commercial vessels increased amid tensions between the United States and Iran.

The UAE National Guard said its Coast Guard Division launched a rescue operation after receiving a distress report from the vessel’s crew. Specialised teams located the ship, evacuated all 22 people and provided first aid before transferring them to the relevant authorities. All those rescued were Arab nationals and were reported to be in stable condition.

The rescue operation came hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM identified the vessel as the St Kitts-flagged M/V Huda and said a US military aircraft fired precision munitions at its stern after the crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach Washington’s naval blockade of Iran.

According to CENTCOM, the vessel had made a port call in Iran before attempting to leave regional waters. The US military said its forces had instructed the crew to leave the areas targeted before carrying out the strike. However, the command did not disclose the condition of the vessel’s crew or provide further details about the damage.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that two oil tankers had caught fire after striking naval mines in or near the Strait of Hormuz. The force accused the vessels of attempting to navigate unauthorised routes. Reuters separately reported on November 5 that the IRGC had also reported fires involving two tankers and a tugboat in separate maritime incidents.

The developments have added to concerns over commercial shipping security in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with international shipping routes. The incidents involve separate reported events, and no official information has established whether the 22 people rescued by the UAE were aboard the M/V Huda.