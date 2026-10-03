UAE Says Flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Captain With Crash Axe in Terrorist Act

Photo/Israel’s Foreign Ministry/AFP/Getty Images.

The United Arab Emirates said Saturday that the co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv attacked the captain with a cockpit crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft in what prosecutors described as a terrorist act.

Reuters reported that UAE authorities identified the co-pilot as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami and said he attacked the captain while the aircraft was in flight. The plane, carrying more than 170 people, was forced into a sharp descent before the captain, crew members and passengers intervened. The aircraft later made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

According to the UAE Attorney General, the co-pilot assaulted Captain Smit Machchhar with the crash axe and attempted to seize control of the aircraft. The UAE is leading the investigation in coordination with authorities in Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Machchhar was injured during the confrontation but managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene and restrain the attacker. Other pilots on board subsequently assisted in controlling the aircraft and completing the emergency landing. The captain has since returned to the UAE and is receiving medical treatment.

The incident occurred on September 30 as flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv over Saudi Arabia. Flight data reviewed by Reuters showed the Boeing 737 descended more than 16,000 feet in about 30 seconds before the situation was brought under control.

The motive remains under investigation. The Associated Press reported that al-Hammami had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about suspected extremist views and was later moved to an administrative role. Investigators are examining whether he acted alone or had links to an extremist organization.

The reports of his previous restrictions have not been presented as proof of a connection to any extremist group. The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority has urged the public to rely on official information and avoid circulating unverified claims while the investigation continues.

Flydubai has suspended its flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv following the incident, citing passenger and crew safety. The case has also raised renewed questions about aviation security and the screening and vetting of flight crew on sensitive international routes.