U.S. Preparing New Military Action Against Iran, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Says

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has claimed the United States is preparing to resume military action against Iran with the support of some regional countries, warning that any attack would trigger a direct military response against U.S. interests across the Middle East.

The headquarters issued the warning in a statement carried by Iran’s Mehr News Agency on Sunday, September 20, saying it had received intelligence indicating that Washington is planning new actions against Iran after consultations with regional partners. The statement alleged that a joint meeting involving the United States and several countries would be held in Europe to coordinate the next phase of operations.

Khatam al-Anbiya, Iran’s top military command responsible for coordinating the country’s armed forces during wartime, claimed Washington is seeking new military measures to compensate for what it described as recent strategic setbacks. The statement did not provide evidence to support the claim or identify the regional countries allegedly involved.

The headquarters warned that if the United States launches military strikes against Iran, U.S. military bases, assets and interests in the region would become targets of Iranian armed forces. It also warned regional governments against supporting any U.S. operation, saying countries that cooperate with Washington would be regarded as participants in the conflict.

The statement comes as tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated sharply following recent military exchanges in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Over the past week, both sides have traded accusations over attacks on military and maritime targets in the Gulf.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has said American forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers after responding to two ballistic missile attacks that it said were launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against a U.S. Navy warship. CENTCOM said both missile attacks were intercepted successfully and that no American personnel were injured.

Iran has also claimed its naval forces captured an advanced U.S. unmanned underwater vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as one of the U.S. military’s most sophisticated autonomous underwater systems. The United States has not confirmed Iran’s claim, and no independent verification has been provided.

The latest warning from Iran’s military leadership adds to growing concerns over a wider confrontation in the Gulf, where diplomatic efforts remain limited while military deployments and sanctions continue to fuel tensions between Tehran and Washington.