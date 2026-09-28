U.S., China Reach Tariff Deal to Cut Duties on $60 Billion in Bilateral Trade

The United States and China have agreed to reduce tariffs on about $60 billion worth of goods imported from each other, marking one of the biggest steps toward easing trade tensions since the two countries resumed high-level negotiations, according to Reuters.

The agreement, reported by Reuters on Monday, September 28, follows recent talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington, where both sides agreed to pursue measures aimed at stabilizing economic relations after years of tariffs and trade disputes.

Under the proposed deal, Washington and Beijing will each reduce tariffs on approximately $30 billion worth of non-sensitive imports from the other country. Officials said the reductions will be implemented in phases as part of a broader framework to expand trade while maintaining restrictions on products considered strategically sensitive.

Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative, said the agreement could improve market access for roughly 30 percent of U.S. exports to China, describing it as an important step toward lowering trade barriers for American businesses and farmers.

According to a list released by the White House, China will reduce tariffs on a range of U.S. agricultural products, including wheat, beef, dairy products, and vegetable oils. Beijing will also lower duties on seafood, timber, cosmetics, and certain medical equipment, sectors that have been heavily affected by previous rounds of tariffs.

The tariff reductions are part of a wider effort by the world’s two largest economies to rebuild economic ties after years of trade friction. U.S. tariffs imposed during previous trade disputes affected hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods, while China responded with retaliatory tariffs on American exports.

Economists say lowering tariffs could reduce costs for businesses and consumers in both countries and help stabilize global supply chains, although major disagreements remain over technology, industrial subsidies, export controls, and national security-related trade restrictions.

Reuters reported that negotiations between Washington and Beijing will continue on additional trade issues, with officials from both sides expected to hold follow-up meetings in the coming months to finalize implementation of the agreement and discuss remaining tariff measures.