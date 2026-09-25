U.S. and Iran Explore Phased Deal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz and Ease Sanctions

U.S. and Iranian negotiators are discussing a phased roadmap in New York that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for easing Washington’s economic pressure on Tehran, according to Reuters, as diplomatic efforts intensify to end months of military confrontation between the two countries.

The discussions are taking place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where senior officials from both countries have been engaged in indirect talks through intermediaries, Reuters reported on Thursday, September 24, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

According to the report, the proposed framework would begin with Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway. In return, the United States would gradually lift elements of its economic blockade, including easing sanctions and providing Iran with access to some of its frozen financial assets.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran views a step-by-step agreement as the most realistic path to ending the conflict. The official said Iran is seeking sanctions relief and access to blocked funds, while Washington’s priority is ensuring uninterrupted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, carrying roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas exports. Any disruption to traffic through the strait has immediate implications for global energy prices and international trade.

Reuters reported that negotiators are also discussing mechanisms to ensure both sides implement their commitments in stages. Diplomats say the biggest challenge is not only reaching an agreement, but also building enough trust to guarantee that each side delivers on its obligations.

The talks come after months of escalating tensions that included missile exchanges, naval incidents and expanded U.S. sanctions on Iran. Washington has continued to accuse Tehran of threatening maritime security in the Gulf, while Iran has linked reopening the Strait of Hormuz to broader sanctions relief.

Neither the White House nor Iran’s Foreign Ministry has officially confirmed the details of the reported proposal, and Reuters noted that negotiations remain ongoing with no final agreement reached.