Two heavily damaged passenger jets sit on a rain-soaked airport apron as emergency crews respond.

A cargo plane operated by the American delivery company UPS and a passenger jet belonging to Panama’s Copa Airlines collided on the ground at Miami International Airport in the US state of Florida on Saturday night. No injuries were reported.

The two planes hit each other at about 9:15 p.m. local time (02:15 GMT Sunday), CBS News Miami reported. It happened where two taxiways cross. Taxiways are the paths aircraft use to move between runways and terminals. Greg Chin, the airport’s communications director, said an arriving aircraft and a departing one “made contact with each other at the intersection of two taxiways.”

Local fire and rescue officials identified the planes as a UPS Boeing 767 bound for Bogotá, Colombia, and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 arriving from Panama City. Miami is one of the main air gateways between the United States and Latin America.

Chin said flights were sent to other taxiways and the airport kept operating. Officials have not said what caused the collision, how badly the aircraft were damaged or how many people were on the passenger jet.

The collision came a day after the US Federal Aviation Administration, the country’s aviation regulator, ordered a rare nationwide ground stop that held flights across the country. Federal officials blamed aging air traffic control equipment that made radar and communications systems unreliable. Airports, including Miami, were still clearing delays and cancellations on Saturday. No link between the ground stop and the collision has been reported.

In September, a cargo plane flying for Amazon ran off a runway at the same airport, killing five people.