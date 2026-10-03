Two Iranian Nationals in UK Charged With Planning Terrorist Attack

British authorities have charged two Iranian nationals with preparing terrorist acts in an alleged plot targeting the Jewish community in Manchester ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Friday that Rahman Salehi, 34, and Salam Ahmadyan, 36, were charged under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts. Both men were arrested in Manchester on September 20 and remain in custody.

Counter Terrorism Policing said the investigation disrupted what authorities believe was a plot targeting the Jewish community in the Manchester area. Police said the suspects had allegedly been in contact with an overseas third party who may be in Iran, but authorities have not said that the alleged contact establishes any involvement by the Iranian government.

According to details released by police, the alleged preparations included using encrypted applications to obtain components for a homemade explosive device, obtaining material containing instructions for making an improvised explosive device, and acquiring liquids, equipment and other components. The suspects are also accused of researching potential targets, obtaining images, plans and maps, and conducting reconnaissance.

Police said searches were carried out at addresses in Liverpool and Salford as part of the investigation. The two men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The arrests came shortly before Yom Kippur and around the first anniversary of last year’s deadly attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester. Counter Terrorism Policing said there is no ongoing threat to the public linked to this case, while maintaining heightened security and engagement with Jewish communities.

The case comes amid wider British concerns over threats linked to Iran and other foreign actors. Reuters reported that British authorities continue to investigate alleged attempts by foreign states or their proxies to target individuals and communities in the UK. However, the Manchester case remains an active criminal proceeding, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The CPS stressed that its decision to prosecute is not a finding of guilt or criminal conduct and that the defendants have the right to a fair trial.