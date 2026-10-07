Two Houthi Missiles Target Aden International Airport in Yemen

Iran-aligned Houthi fighters targeted Aden International Airport with ballistic missiles early Wednesday, disrupting air traffic as fighting between the group and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces intensified along the country’s western coast.

Two missiles were launched toward the airport, according to the media office of Aden’s security department. No casualties were immediately reported. The airport is the main international gateway for areas of Yemen outside Houthi control.

The attack came as Saudi-backed government forces continued a counteroffensive against the Houthis after the group made territorial gains along Yemen’s Red Sea coast. Government forces, backed by Saudi-led coalition air support, have recently recaptured areas around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait and advanced toward the coastal city of Mocha.

Earlier Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launched toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia. The coalition said the missile threat originated from Houthi-controlled areas, including Sanaa, Saada and Amran.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, meanwhile, claimed the group had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with drones and also reported attacks on other Saudi military and airport facilities. Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm all of the Houthi claims.

The latest escalation follows a broader Saudi-backed military campaign aimed at reversing recent Houthi gains along the Red Sea coast and restoring control over territory near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s key maritime chokepoints. Reuters has reported that Saudi Arabia is preparing a larger offensive against the Iran-aligned group, with Yemeni forces expected to lead ground operations backed by Saudi airpower and intelligence support.

The renewed fighting risks further worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and could threaten regional aviation, shipping and energy markets. Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid broader concerns over Middle East security and possible disruptions to global energy supplies.