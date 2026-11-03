Two men died of dengue fever in afghanistan nangarhar province.

Two young men have died of dengue fever in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province over the past two days, as local residents report a rise in infections and call for stronger measures to contain the disease.

The deaths occurred in Jalalabad, the provincial capital, and Momand Dara district, according to local sources. Both men had reportedly been receiving treatment in the infectious diseases department of a local hospital for several weeks before their conditions deteriorated.

One died on Sunday, November 1, and the other on Saturday, October 31, the sources said.

The deaths have raised concern among residents, who say dengue infections are increasing across the province while public health measures remain insufficient. They have called for urgent action to prevent further infections and improve access to treatment.

Aminullah Sharif, head of the Taliban-run Public Health Department in Nangarhar, said mosquito nets were being distributed in Jalalabad and districts across the province. He added that mobile medical teams and equipment had been sent to different areas to help prevent and treat the disease.

However, residents have questioned whether the measures are sufficient to address the reported increase in cases.

The latest reports follow a significant rise in dengue infections in Nangarhar last year. TOLOnews reported in November 2025 that 88 of 106 patients admitted to the province’s infectious diseases hospital were suffering from dengue fever. Provincial health officials also said hundreds of thousands of mosquito nets had been distributed and insecticide spraying had been carried out in several areas.

The World Health Organization’s surveillance report for November 9–15, 2025, recorded 679 suspected dengue cases in Nangarhar during that week alone. It said the province had been among six Afghan provinces reporting infections that year. The WHO also reported field investigations in Jalalabad and Momand Dara, alongside the distribution of medical supplies and coordination on mosquito-control activities.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to people through the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes. According to the WHO, common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea and skin rash. Severe dengue can cause abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding and other life-threatening complications.

There is no specific medicine to cure dengue. The WHO says early detection, proper medical care and measures to prevent mosquito bites are essential to reducing the risk of severe illness and death.

The latest deaths have renewed concerns about the capacity of health services in Nangarhar to respond to the reported increase in infections. No updated official figures on the number of cases or deaths in the province were immediately available.