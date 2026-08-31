Two Afghans Among Five Kidnapped Foreign Nationals Rescued in Serbia

Serbian authorities have rescued five kidnapped foreign nationals, including two Afghan citizens and three Turkish nationals, after they were allegedly abducted and held captive near Belgrade, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

The Serbian Interior Ministry said in a statement that three suspects were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping. The victims were reportedly taken from Belgrade and transported to a rural property in Vladimirci, about 70 kilometers west of the Serbian capital, where they were subjected to physical and psychological abuse.

According to the ministry, the suspects allegedly forced the foreign nationals into a vehicle before taking them to the house, where they were unlawfully detained and mistreated.

The three arrested suspects were identified only by their initials as S.P. (30), S.K. (43) and D.S. (29), a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Authorities said all three have been placed in custody for up to 48 hours pending further legal proceedings.

Police said prosecutors will decide on formal charges after reviewing the investigation. The suspects are currently accused of kidnapping, and their guilt or innocence will be determined by the courts.

Serbian authorities declined to release additional information about the identities of the rescued victims or the details of the rescue operation, citing the ongoing investigation.

The case has drawn attention to concerns over the safety of migrants and foreign nationals traveling through the Balkans, a region that remains a major transit route for refugees and migrants attempting to reach Western Europe.