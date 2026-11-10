Twitter’s iconic blue bird symbolizes a potential comeback as the new social media platform Tweet.app prepares to challenge Elon Musk’s X.

Is Twitter preparing a comeback in app stores, this time as a rival to Elon Musk’s X?

The question has spread across X in recent days after widely shared posts claimed that Twitter, which Musk renamed X in 2023, was returning to compete with its successor. One user post on November 8 told followers that X was about to face “a new competitor: Twitter.” Grok, the AI chatbot built into X, replied that it was not Twitter coming back.

The original Twitter is not returning. Behind the viral claims is Operation Bluebird, a Virginia-based startup whose president and general counsel, Stephen Coates, previously worked as a trademark lawyer at Twitter. The company runs Tweet.app, a separate social network modeled on the old Twitter experience, and says it has no affiliation with X Corp.

Tweet.app already works in web browsers. Its website says an Android app is coming in early November, with an iPhone version after that. As of Monday, the site still described the Android release as coming soon.

The mobile plans come as the fight over the Twitter brand moves to a higher court. Court records show the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit docketed two appeals on October 13, one from X Corp. and one from Operation Bluebird, both stemming from a September ruling in Delaware.

In that decision, Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly granted X a preliminary injunction barring the startup from using the Twitter name, finding it would likely confuse consumers, Reuters reported. He refused, however, to block its use of the word “tweet” or the former bird logo, concluding the startup was likely to prove X had abandoned both.

Operation Bluebird had launched in late August as Twitter.now and renamed itself Tweet.app within hours of the ruling. X has argued from the start that it never gave up the brand. “Twitter never left,” the company said in its December 2025 lawsuit.

Despite the court’s finding on the logo, the startup has said it will not bring back Twitter’s classic bird. Coates told TechRadar in September that it is using a new blue bird he nicknamed the Tweenix, after the phoenix.

Unlike X, Tweet.app charges people to join. Early members can buy a $20 Founder badge covering one year, a $40 Fighter badge covering two, or a $100 lifetime Centurion membership. The company says it carries no advertising and will switch to monthly or yearly memberships once the Android app launches.

Its community remains small. Coates put the figure at about 8,000 paying users in September, although the company says more than 175,000 people have requested handles.

The company’s main pitch is user control. It plans to let members decide what reaches their feeds, helped by an AI tool called Vera that attaches sources to some posts. Both features are still on its roadmap. Coates has described the approach as “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach.”

Whether Tweet.app can seriously challenge X is an open question. TechRadar’s Lance Ulanoff, who interviewed Coates, wrote plainly that Twitter is not back. Coates remains confident about the name his company now depends on. “It seems highly likely we’ll prevail on ‘Tweet’,” he said.

The underlying trademark case in Delaware is expected to run into late 2027.