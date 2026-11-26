Turkmenistan is nearing completion of a key section of the long-delayed TAPI gas pipeline in Afghanistan, a step it hopes will attract international financing and revive plans to supply energy to Pakistan and India.

The 153-kilometre section connecting the Turkmen border town of Serhetabat with Herat is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with gas deliveries to Herat projected to begin in early 2027, Turkmen officials told Reuters on Thursday, November 26.

The section forms part of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, a proposed 1,800-kilometre route designed to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India. The project is planned to carry up to 33 billion cubic metres of gas annually, although Afghanistan is initially expected to purchase only around 500 million cubic metres a year.

That leaves most of the proposed capacity intended for the larger Pakistani and Indian markets. Together, the two countries import an estimated 45 billion to 50 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually, much of it in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipped by sea.

Turkmenistan says it has already welded and laid about 124 kilometres of the 153-kilometre Serhetabat-Herat section. The Afghanistan leg is estimated by local media to cost around $600 million, while the overall TAPI project has been estimated at approximately $10 billion.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, head of the Turkmen state company responsible for the project, told Reuters that completing the Herat section would generate early revenue and help build confidence among potential lenders. He identified the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Islamic Development Bank as possible sources of financing.

The ADB told Reuters that it had suspended regular assistance to Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 but remained engaged with the TAPI project. Any decision to provide technical or financial support, it said, would depend on circumstances, due diligence and the bank’s approval procedures.

For Turkmenistan, the pipeline offers an opportunity to reduce its heavy reliance on China, which is almost entirely its main export market for natural gas. The country holds the world’s fourth-largest proven gas reserves and has been seeking additional customers to diversify its energy exports.

However, the project faces significant financial and political obstacles. International investors may be reluctant to commit billions of dollars to a route passing through Afghanistan, whose Taliban authorities are not formally recognised by Turkmenistan or most other governments.

Security risks also remain along the proposed route. Although conditions in much of Afghanistan have improved since 2021, tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban authorities, Pakistan’s rivalry with India and the continuing insurgency in Balochistan complicate plans to extend the pipeline through Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan, Faryal Leghari, told Reuters that Islamabad remained interested in TAPI. She also referred to a complementary proposal to transport Turkmen gas to Pakistan’s ports of Gwadar and Karachi for export as LNG.

Despite the obstacles, Turkmenistan appears determined to advance the project using its own resources, at least along the Afghanistan section, in the hope of attracting international partners later. Whether the pipeline can move beyond this initial stage will depend on financing, regional cooperation and security along its full route.