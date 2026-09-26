Turkish, Iranian Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in New York Amid Regional Tensions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York as regional conflicts, including the U.S.-Iran confrontation and the war in Yemen, continue to dominate diplomatic discussions.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the meeting took place on Friday during the annual high-level gathering of world leaders at the UN headquarters. While neither Ankara nor Tehran released an official readout of the talks, the meeting comes amid intensified regional diplomacy aimed at reducing tensions across the Middle East.

The meeting follows months of escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran, which have raised concerns over maritime security in the Persian Gulf, attacks linked to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement, and the stability of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Reuters, Middle East conflicts have dominated this year’s UN General Assembly, with Gulf states, Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan urging dialogue and diplomacy to prevent a wider regional war. The ministers have also stressed the need to protect navigation in strategic waterways and support political solutions to ongoing conflicts.

Turkey has consistently opposed military escalation against Iran and has positioned itself as a supporter of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran. Turkish officials have repeatedly called for negotiations instead of military confrontation, warning that further escalation could destabilize the wider region.

Araghchi’s visit to New York marks his first trip to the United States since the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran conflict earlier this year, after Washington granted visas to Iran’s delegation under its obligations as the UN host country.

Iranian officials have signaled interest in diplomatic efforts despite ongoing military tensions. Regional mediators, including Gulf states, have been working behind the scenes to encourage renewed dialogue between Washington and Tehran during the UN meetings.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil exports. Recent military exchanges and threats to shipping have heightened concerns over regional energy security and international trade.