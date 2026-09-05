Turkish Bride Detained After Family Alleges Over Million Dollars in Wedding Jewelry Went Missing

A bride has been detained in Turkey after a family accused her of disappearing with wedding gold and jewelry worth up to $111,000 following a traditional three-day wedding celebration, authorities said, as police continue investigating the alleged theft.

The incident took place in Milas, in Turkey’s western Muğla Province, after a traditional Yörük wedding that lasted three days and three nights. According to Turkish media reports, the Ateşoğlu family filed a complaint after discovering that the bride, Mamura Culponova, an Uzbek national, was no longer at the family home and that wedding jewelry and cash presented during the ceremony were missing.

Prosecutors in Milas launched an investigation, and police later detained Culponova as part of the inquiry. Authorities said the missing jewelry is estimated to be worth between 4 million and 5 million Turkish lira (about $100,000–125,000).

Culponova has denied stealing the jewelry. In her initial statement to investigators, she said she did not take all of the gold presented at the wedding and claimed she left the house because she had been threatened and insulted by her husband. She said she went to her mother’s home and took only 20 quarter-gold coins and 226,000 lira in cash, while alleging that the remaining gold was with her father-in-law.

Police searched the house where Culponova was detained but said they did not recover the missing jewelry. Investigators are now working to determine the whereabouts of the valuables and establish what happened after the wedding.

The wedding had attracted widespread attention in the region for its large-scale traditional celebrations, including nighttime oil wrestling competitions featuring well-known Turkish wrestlers and hundreds of guests.

The case has generated significant public attention across Turkey, where wedding gold is traditionally given to newlyweds as a form of financial support and family wealth. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been announced beyond the detention pending the inquiry.