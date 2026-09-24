Turkish Airlines Suspends Iran Flights Until March 2027

Turkish Airlines has suspended all flights to Iran until at least March 2027, as sweeping U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector further disrupt the country’s international air links.

A Turkish Airlines representative told Iran International that the airline currently has no flights scheduled to Iran before March 2027 and could not guarantee that services would resume at that time. The carrier had already suspended its Iran operations amid the wider regional conflict and airspace restrictions.

Reports in Iranian media also say Turkish Airlines has closed its offices in Iran and ended the contracts of employees working at those offices.

The suspension is part of a broader disruption affecting international aviation links with Iran. Turkish Airlines, AJet and Pegasus have removed or suspended Iran services, while other major international carriers, including Qatar Airways, Emirates, Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines, have also suspended or restricted services to Iran.

The developments come as Washington intensifies pressure on Iran’s aviation industry. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines would effectively be shut out of international operations from September 23 under a secondary-sanctions campaign targeting companies that provide them with fuel, landing services, ground handling or ticket sales. Companies that continue providing such services could face restrictions on access to the U.S. dollar financial system, according to Bessent.

The U.S. Treasury had also announced sanctions against 36 targets connected to Iran’s aviation sector, including 27 Iranian airlines and foreign companies accused of supporting Iranian carriers. The measures have increased pressure on the foreign airports and service providers that Iranian airlines depend on to maintain international operations.

The impact is already visible across Iran’s regional air connections. Iraq has moved to suspend flights operated by Iranian airlines, while Baghdad and Muscat have restricted services involving Iranian carriers. Iranian authorities have explored diverting some Baghdad-bound flights to Najaf.

Turkey has traditionally served as an important transit point for Iranian travelers, including those traveling for business, tourism and family visits. The prolonged suspension of Turkish Airlines services, combined with restrictions on Iranian carriers, is expected to further narrow international travel options for passengers in Iran.

The latest restrictions add to longstanding problems facing Iran’s aviation sector, which has been affected by years of sanctions, limited access to aircraft parts and maintenance services, and more recent disruption linked to the regional conflict.