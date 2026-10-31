Leaders and officials pose for a group photograph at the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Türkiye, on October 30, 2026/ official summit photograph.

Leaders of the Organization of Turkic States have pledged to continue cooperation aimed at promoting peace, stability and sustainable development in Afghanistan.

The commitment was included in the Ankara Declaration adopted at the organization’s 13th summit, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Friday, October 30.

The declaration said member states would continue joint efforts through existing mechanisms, including the OTS Working Group on Afghanistan, to help support peace, stability and sustainable development in the country.

The leaders also stressed the strategic importance of the Trans-Afghan Railway in strengthening regional connectivity and expanding trade. The proposed railway is intended to connect Central Asia with South Asia through Afghanistan, potentially providing landlocked Central Asian countries with access to markets and transport routes farther south.

The Afghanistan-related commitment did not include an explicit position on recognizing the Taliban administration. The declaration also did not set out specific demands concerning human rights or the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The pledge instead focused on continued cooperation through the organization’s existing Afghanistan working group and on regional connectivity projects.

The summit’s statement comes as Afghanistan remains an important transit link in regional plans to connect Central Asian economies with South Asian markets. However, the railway project would require substantial investment and coordination among the countries involved.

Turkic States Summit in Ankara

The 13th summit was held on October 30 under the theme “Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed.” Türkiye hosted the meeting and assumed the organization’s rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan.

The five full members of the Organization of Turkic States are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status.

According to Anadolu Agency, leaders and officials signed the joint declaration after addresses by Erdoğan and other participants. The summit also discussed wider cooperation in transport, energy, trade, security and digital infrastructure.

The organization’s next summit is scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan in 2027, according to reporting on the Ankara Declaration.