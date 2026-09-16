Turkey’s Intelligence Chief Visits Kabul and Kandahar for High-Level Talks

Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), has held high-level meetings with senior Taliban officials in Kabul and Kandahar, signaling Ankara’s continued engagement with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities on security, regional stability and bilateral cooperation.

Reports indicated that Kalin met Taliban Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani during the visit. The Taliban’s Interior Ministry later confirmed Haqqani’s meeting with Kalin and the accompanying Turkish delegation.

According to the ministry, the two sides discussed expanding cooperation in security, counter-narcotics efforts, coordination between the interior ministries of both countries and broader regional issues. Taliban officials described the talks as part of efforts to strengthen political and practical cooperation between Kabul and Ankara.

The visit comes as Türkiye has maintained regular diplomatic contacts with the Taliban since they returned to power in August 2021, despite not formally recognizing their government. Turkish officials have continued to operate diplomatic missions in Afghanistan and have remained involved in humanitarian assistance, aviation cooperation and security coordination.

Security cooperation takes center stage

The Taliban’s Interior Ministry said discussions focused on combating narcotics trafficking, improving security coordination and addressing regional security challenges. Mohammad Jalal, an adviser to Haqqani, said Türkiye and Afghanistan have long shared “friendly and brotherly relations” rooted in historical ties and mutual respect.

Jalal added that continued dialogue and cooperation could contribute to regional peace, stability and economic prosperity.

Turkish media have previously reported that Ankara is seeking to expand intelligence cooperation in Afghanistan, particularly on counterterrorism and the activities of extremist groups that could threaten regional security.

Türkiye has adopted a pragmatic approach toward the Taliban while repeatedly stating that broader international engagement should be tied to stability and humanitarian needs.

Western governments, including the United States and European Union members, have largely avoided formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban, while maintaining limited contacts on humanitarian assistance, counterterrorism and the protection of foreign nationals.

Afghanistan remains at the center of regional security concerns, including terrorism, narcotics trafficking, refugee movements and economic connectivity, prompting neighboring countries and regional powers to maintain dialogue with the Taliban despite the absence of formal international recognition.