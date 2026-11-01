Turkey Launches Business, Medical and Student Visa Services in Herat

By Fidel Rahmati
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Immigration News

Fidel Rahmati
Fidel Rahmatihttps://www.khaama.com
Fidai Rahmati is the editor and content writer for Khaama Press. You may follow him at Twitter @FidelRahmati
The Turkish Consulate in Herat, where visa and consular services have officially begun for Afghan applicants.

Turkey has officially launched visa and consular services at its consulate in Herat, allowing Afghans to apply locally for business, medical and student visas.

Turkish Consul General in Herat Tezcan Kadıoğlu said applications for the three visa categories must be submitted through the authorised Sefa Visa Application Centre. The reported fee is $220 per applicant, covering visa, insurance and service charges, according to reports.

The move expands services at the Turkish consulate, which began operating in Herat around 10 months ago. The visa section was formally activated during a ceremony marking the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

Kadıoğlu said Turkey also aims to facilitate travel for Afghan businesspeople and encourage Turkish investors to visit Herat, describing economic cooperation as an opportunity to identify investment potential in the province.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry lists Sefa Visa Travel & Tours Agency as the only authorised centre for Turkish visa applications in Afghanistan. It also clarifies that visa decisions are made by Turkish diplomatic missions, not the application centre.

Turkey has maintained its embassy in Kabul and consulates in Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Ankara describes its policy towards the Taliban administration as practical engagement, while noting that it has not formally recognised the administration.

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