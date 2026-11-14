Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi officials during the signing of the joint defence agreement in Mecca/Photo/Anadolu Agency.

Turkey has completed the domestic legal approval of a joint defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, formalising its participation in a trilateral security pact.

Al Jazeera reported on Saturday, November 14, 2026, that the Turkish parliament approved the agreement on November 5, while the law authorising its ratification was published in the country’s Official Gazette on November 14, bringing the domestic approval process to completion.

According to Türkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency, lawmakers approved the agreement by 279 votes to 119, with 398 members of the 592-seat parliament participating in the vote. The agreement was signed on August 7 in Mecca by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The 16-article agreement establishes a framework for collective defence, military coordination and expanded security cooperation among the three countries. Under its central provisions, an armed attack against one signatory would be treated as an attack against all three, requiring the other members to provide assistance using available measures.

The agreement also provides for closer cooperation in defence industries, intelligence sharing, military training, logistics and technological development. It includes provisions for establishing joint defence mechanisms and allows other countries to join with the approval of all three founding members.

The pact is set to remain in effect for 10 years, according to the agreement submitted to the Turkish parliament. Each country would determine the nature and extent of assistance following an assessment of the circumstances and its available capabilities.

The agreement has drawn particular attention because Turkey is a member of NATO, whose Article 5 also establishes a collective-defence commitment among member states. However, Turkish officials have said the Mecca agreement is defensive in nature and is not directed against any third country.

The parliamentary approval comes as Saudi Arabia faces continued security threats from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement, while the wider region remains affected by the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Al Jazeera reported that the agreement includes provisions for mutual assistance in the event of an armed attack, although its ratification does not automatically authorise the deployment of Turkish troops to Saudi Arabia. Any such deployment would require additional legislative procedures.