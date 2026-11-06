Turkey’s parliament has approved a joint defence agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, establishing a framework for closer military cooperation and collective security among the three countries amid growing regional tensions.

The agreement, known as the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, passed by 279 votes to 119, with 398 lawmakers participating in the vote, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday. Signed by the leaders of the three countries on August 7, 2026, in Mecca, the pact commits its members to treating an external armed attack against any one of them as an attack against all three.

The 16-article agreement provides for intelligence sharing, joint military exercises, counterterrorism cooperation, logistical support and collaboration in defence industries, including technology development and weapons production. It also establishes a joint committee to coordinate security and defence cooperation among the three governments.

During parliamentary debates, opposition lawmakers raised concerns about the agreement’s scope, parliamentary oversight and the possibility of Turkey becoming involved in conflicts elsewhere in the region.

Mehmet Guzelmansur of the Republican People’s Party called for clear safeguards to ensure the pact does not conflict with Turkey’s existing international obligations. Ruling Justice and Development Party lawmaker Ziya Altunyaldiz defended the agreement, saying it was intended to prevent conflicts rather than target other countries.

The approval comes as Saudi Arabia faces security threats from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement, while Ankara considers providing military assistance to Riyadh. However, the agreement does not automatically authorize the deployment of Turkish troops abroad, which would require separate parliamentary approval. The pact marks a further step in expanding defence cooperation among the three regional powers as security calculations across the Middle East continue to evolve.