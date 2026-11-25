Five Turkish soldiers have been killed after a military helicopter crashed during a training flight in central Turkey, the country’s Defence Ministry has said.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, November 24, that the helicopter crashed near Eskişehir, in central Turkey, a day earlier. The Defence Ministry confirmed the deaths but did not disclose what caused the aircraft to go down.

According to the ministry, the helicopter was conducting a training exercise when the accident occurred. Authorities have not yet provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The incident comes amid renewed attention to military helicopter safety in Turkey following another fatal helicopter crash reported in the country in recent days.

The aircraft was identified as an AS-532 Cougar helicopter operated by the Turkish Air Force. It crashed near Yörükakçayır village, approximately 15 kilometres west of Eskişehir, according to report Anadolu Agency.

The crash marks the second fatal military helicopter accident in Turkey in less than two weeks. On November 12, a Sikorsky S-70 military helicopter crashed near Malatya in eastern Turkey, killing four military personnel.

The Turkish Defence Ministry has not announced the cause of either accident. The circumstances surrounding the latest crash remain unclear, and no official findings from an investigation have been released.