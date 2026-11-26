President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will run for another term in 2028.

Turkey’s ruling political alliance has reached a consensus on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan running for another term in 2028, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said, as the government considers bringing the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections forward by one or two months.

Speaking on Thursday, November 26, Yilmaz said the elections would take place in 2028, although the scheduled May date could be moved forward. He did not specify a new date or outline the parliamentary steps required to make an earlier election possible. Reuters reported the remarks on Thursday.

“There is already a consensus within the alliance for Erdogan to run again as a candidate,” Yilmaz said, signalling continued support for the president among his governing partners.

The discussion over the election timetable is closely linked to Erdogan’s eligibility for another term. Under Turkey’s current constitutional system, a president is generally limited to two five-year terms. Erdogan won presidential elections in 2018 and 2023, following constitutional changes that introduced an executive presidency.

However, Article 116 of the Turkish Constitution provides an exception: a president serving a second term may seek another term if parliament decides to renew presidential and parliamentary elections before the end of the current term. Such a decision requires at least three-fifths of lawmakers, or 360 votes in the 600-seat parliament.

The possibility of an earlier vote has been discussed by senior figures in Erdogan’s alliance in recent months. In October, presidential adviser Mehmet Ucum said elections could be held in March or April 2028, rather than May, a move that could create a constitutional path for Erdogan to run again. Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli has also publicly backed Erdogan’s candidacy.

The ruling alliance may nevertheless need support beyond its current parliamentary strength to secure the required vote. Reuters reported in October that Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its allies held 331 seats, leaving them 29 votes short of the 360-seat threshold.

The main opposition has criticised efforts to arrange an early election primarily to enable Erdogan to seek another term. Opposition leader Ozgur Ozel has argued that an early vote should instead provide an opportunity to challenge the government’s economic policies.

Erdogan has led Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and then as president. Although senior officials and coalition partners have endorsed another presidential bid, Yilmaz’s statement does not itself constitute a formal candidacy announcement or resolve the constitutional and parliamentary requirements.