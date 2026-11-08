Turkish Police.

Turkish police have detained 63 Afghan nationals and arrested a suspected migrant smuggler in the eastern province of Hakkari as authorities continue operations against irregular migration, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Hakkari provincial governor’s office, police arrested the Afghans while they were attempting to enter Turkey irregularly. The suspected organiser, accused of arranging their transportation, was also detained during an operation coordinated with the provincial chief prosecutor’s office.

The suspected smuggler was referred to a court and subsequently remanded in custody, while the 63 Afghan nationals will be transferred to the neighbouring province of Agri for further legal and administrative procedures, authorities said.

The arrests come amid an intensified crackdown on irregular migration across Turkey. Turkish immigration figures show that authorities detained 33,341 Afghan nationals during the first 10 months of 2026, making Afghans the largest group among undocumented migrants apprehended in the country.

More than 120,000 foreign nationals were detained across Turkey between January and October, according to the Directorate General of Migration Management. The United Nations has also reported that Turkey deported more than 13,000 Afghans during the first five months of 2026, highlighting the continuing pressure on Afghan migrants and the risks of detention and forced return.

The arrests come amid an intensified crackdown on irregular migration across Turkey. Turkish authorities detained 33,341 Afghan nationals during the first 10 months of 2026, making Afghans the largest group of undocumented migrants apprehended in the country, according to figures released by the Directorate General of Migration Management on November 7.

More than 120,000 foreign nationals were detained across Turkey between January and October, while 11,089 people were apprehended on suspicion of involvement in human trafficking and migrant smuggling. The migration authority did not specify how many Afghan detainees were subsequently deported, released or remained in immigration detention.

The United Nations previously reported that Turkey deported more than 13,000 Afghan nationals during the first five months of 2026. The continuing deportations have raised concerns about the situation of Afghan migrants facing forced returns to a country grappling with humanitarian and economic challenges.