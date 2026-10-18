Turkey Detains 58 Afghan and Pakistani Migrants in Separate Operations

Photo/Representative.

Turkish authorities detained 58 Afghan and Pakistani migrants in separate operations in Edirne and Kayseri, while four people were arrested on suspicion of organising migrant transport using forged documents, according to Turkish media reports published on Saturday, October 17.

In the northwestern province of Edirne, security forces detained 27 Afghan and Pakistani nationals during inspections targeting irregular migration. The individuals were transferred to the provincial migration authority for administrative processing, Turkish media reported.

In a separate operation in Kayseri, police stopped two vehicles on the main road leading towards Malatya after receiving information about the alleged transport of migrants using forged documents.

Authorities found 31 Afghan nationals in one of the vehicles, while the second vehicle was allegedly being used as a lead car to identify police checkpoints and help the convoy avoid inspections. Police detained the migrants and four suspected organisers. The suspects were referred to a court after questioning, while the migrants were expected to be transferred to repatriation centres as procedures for possible removal from Türkiye proceeded.

The arrests come amid a wider Turkish campaign against irregular migration and migrant smuggling. Turkish media reported that more than 30,000 Afghan nationals had been detained nationwide by October 8 over a lack of valid residency documents.

Earlier figures reports indicated, citing Türkiye’s Directorate General of Migration Management, showed that 25,314 Afghans had been detained during the first eight months of 2026, out of nearly 95,000 irregular migrants of all nationalities. Afghans were the largest nationality group in those figures.