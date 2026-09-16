Turkey Detains 30 Afghan Migrants, Including 12 Children, During Attempted Departure

Turkish authorities have detained 30 Afghan migrants, including 12 children, in the western province of Aydin as they allegedly attempted to leave Turkey through irregular migration routes, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

The migrants were detained in Didim district after coast guard teams received information that a group of people was preparing to depart illegally from Turkey, according to a statement by the Turkish Coast Guard report.

Security forces were dispatched to the area, where they located and detained the Afghan nationals before they could continue their journey. The migrants were transferred to Turkey’s Irregular Migrant Reception and Referral Center (GÖKSEM) after legal procedures were completed.

The operation is part of Turkey’s ongoing crackdown on irregular migration along the Aegean coast, one of the main departure points for migrants attempting to reach the Greek islands by sea. Turkish authorities regularly intercept migrants on both land and at sea in Aydin, Izmir and Mugla provinces.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has identified Afghans as one of the largest groups intercepted along Turkey’s Aegean migration route in recent years, reflecting the continued movement of Afghan refugees seeking protection or onward migration to Europe.

The latest arrests come as Turkey has intensified immigration enforcement nationwide, increasing deportations and detention operations against undocumented migrants. Turkish authorities say the measures are aimed at combating irregular migration and human smuggling networks.

The crackdown has disproportionately affected Afghan nationals, who remain among the largest refugee populations in Turkey following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Human rights organizations have expressed concern that some Afghans face deportation despite fears of persecution if returned to Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Turkish authorities reported detaining more than 25,300 Afghan migrants across the country during the first eight months of 2026 as part of broader migration enforcement operations.

Turkey hosts one of the world’s largest refugee populations and continues to serve as a key transit country for migrants attempting to enter the European Union. The Turkish Coast Guard has stepped up patrols along the Aegean coastline amid continued efforts to prevent irregular sea crossings.