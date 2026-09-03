Turkey Detained More Than 25,000 Afghan Migrants in First Eight Months of 2026

Turkish authorities detained 25,314 Afghan migrants during the first eight months of 2026, making Afghans the largest group of undocumented foreigners apprehended across the country, according to new figures released by Turkey’s Directorate General of Migration Management.

The official statistics show that Turkish police and migration authorities detained nearly 95,000 undocumented migrants from multiple nationalities between January and August as Ankara continued nationwide operations targeting irregular migration and human smuggling networks.

Afghans accounted for the highest number of detentions, followed by migrants from Syria, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Morocco, Iraq, Egypt, Sudan, and Yemen.

The migration authority said those detained were found to be living in Turkey without valid residence permits or legal documentation. It did not provide details on how many of those arrested have been deported, remain in detention, or are undergoing immigration procedures.

Turkey continues crackdown on undocumented migration

The latest figures underscore Turkey’s intensified campaign against irregular migration, which has expanded in recent years through police raids, identity checks, and border enforcement operations.

Turkish authorities also reported that 8,342 people were detained during the same period on suspicion of involvement in human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Police and the Turkish Coast Guard have continued frequent operations against undocumented migrants, particularly Afghan nationals, near border crossings, transit routes, and major cities.

UN says thousands of Afghans have already been deported

The United Nations has previously reported that more than 13,000 Afghan migrants were deported from Turkey during the first five months of 2026, despite ongoing concerns about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

International organizations have repeatedly warned that many Afghans deported from Turkey face significant protection risks upon return, including economic hardship, displacement, and restrictions under Taliban rule.

Turkey hosts one of the world’s largest migrant populations and has tightened migration enforcement as public pressure over irregular migration has grown ahead of recent domestic political debates on border security and refugee policy.