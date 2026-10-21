Turkish tanks and soldiers during a military exercise, illustrating Turkey’s defence industry and military cooperation..

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on defence industry cooperation in Doha on Wednesday, October 21, to expand joint production, technology transfer and supply chain integration, Turkey’s Defence Industries Secretariat said.

The agreement is intended to build on existing defence projects among the four countries and establish a broader framework for cooperation. According to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency, the initiative reflects Ankara’s efforts to expand multilateral partnerships in defence manufacturing and technology.

The proposed memorandum covers cooperation in defence industries and technologies, knowledge transfer, training, research and development, and closer links between the participating countries’ defence sectors. The parties are also seeking to improve coordination between their industrial capabilities and strengthen cooperation beyond the purchase and supply of military equipment.

Turkey’s Defence Industries Secretariat said the agreement is expected to support existing partnerships and create opportunities for new joint projects.

The proposed four-country agreement comes after Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7. The agreement commits the three countries to closer defence cooperation and states that an armed attack against one would be treated as an attack against all.

The three countries subsequently agreed to further institutionalise their cooperation under the pact, including through a joint framework for political and defence coordination. The planned memorandum involving Qatar and Indonesia is a separate initiative focused specifically on defence industry cooperation.