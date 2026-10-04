Turkey Arrests 51 Suspected ISIS Members in 16 Provinces

Turkish security forces have detained 51 people suspected of links to the Islamic State (ISIS) in operations across 16 provinces, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said Saturday.

The operations were carried out in Adana, Adiyaman, Balikesir, Bursa, Diyarbakir, Duzce, Edirne, Gaziantep, Igdir, Kayseri, Mardin, Mersin, Nevsehir, Sinop, Sanliurfa and Zonguldak, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the suspects were allegedly involved in ISIS membership, financing the group through individuals linked to the organization and purported charitable organizations, and promoting ISIS through social media accounts. The allegations have not been independently verified.

The raids were conducted by provincial gendarmerie units in coordination with the General Command of the Gendarmerie’s counterterrorism department and public prosecutors, Turkish authorities said. The Interior Ministry said operations targeting ISIS activities and financing networks would continue.

Turkey has carried out repeated nationwide operations against ISIS in recent years. In June, the country’s National Intelligence Organization announced the capture of a suspected senior ISIS-Khorasan operative who was accused of working in the group’s media wing and facilitating the movement of recruits between Turkey and the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also repeatedly said his government will continue efforts against armed groups, including ISIS, inside and outside the country.

The latest arrests come as Turkish authorities maintain heightened security operations against ISIS networks, particularly those suspected of recruitment, financing and propaganda activities.