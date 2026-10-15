Trump’s AI Tiger Video Sparks Backlash After Fatal UK Wildlife Park Attack

The family of a 23-year-old British man killed by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has urged people to stop sharing footage related to his death, saying the circulation of “deeply offensive” online content is causing them severe distress after U.S. President Donald Trump posted videos linked to the incident.

William Chapman died on Saturday, October 10, after entering a tiger enclosure at the wildlife park near Doncaster in northern England. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports by British media.

Trump shared footage of the attack on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, accompanied by the caption, “Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT.” The clip showed the tiger attacking Chapman but did not show his death. Trump later posted an apparently AI-generated video depicting himself wrestling with a tiger before playing with and embracing the animal. The second video appeared to mimic elements of the real incident.

In a statement, Chapman’s family said they were struggling to come to terms with their loss and asked the public to stop circulating the material. They described him as a “bright, warm and engaging young man” whom they loved deeply.

The family also said Chapman had experienced significant mental health difficulties for several years and had been prescribed strong medication. They stressed that it was for the coroner to determine whether his medical history played a role in his death and asked people to respect that process.

The posts prompted criticism from public figures and wildlife advocates. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard condemned Trump’s AI-generated video, saying the family had contacted his office to explain the pain caused by the online circulation of images and footage connected to Chapman’s death.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park said the tiger involved, an endangered Amur tiger named Altai, would not be euthanised. Local authorities have launched a health and safety investigation into the incident, and the park remained closed following the attack.

Chapman’s family said they hoped the authorities would establish the circumstances that led him to enter the enclosure. They renewed their appeal for people not to share the distressing material while they grieve.