Trump, Zelensky to Meet at UN General Assembly as US Pushes Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump this week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as Washington intensifies diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities between Ukraine and Russia and restart peace negotiations.

The meeting, expected during Trump’s two-day visit to the UN General Assembly, follows a phone call between the two leaders on Sunday. Zelensky described the planned talks as a meeting that “could change a lot,” citing what he called growing diplomatic momentum around efforts to end the war.

According to Reuters, the White House is exploring proposals for reciprocal de-escalation measures between Kyiv and Moscow ahead of the winter months, including discussions on energy infrastructure, food security and broader security guarantees. Zelensky said Ukraine is prepared to take “very serious steps” if they contribute to reducing tensions with Russia.

The announcement comes as fighting has intensified across Ukraine in recent days, with both sides increasing long-range drone and missile attacks despite renewed diplomatic contacts. The conflict has entered its fifth year, while Washington continues to seek a framework that could reopen negotiations without requiring either side to halt military operations immediately.

The planned meeting also follows several major policy decisions by the Trump administration that Kyiv had sought for months. Zelensky thanked Trump for signing into law a sweeping Russia sanctions bill and approving what Reuters described as the largest U.S.-Ukraine weapons package since Trump returned to office.

U.S. officials have also dispatched senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv as part of an effort to revive diplomatic contacts with both Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky said the peace track remains Ukraine’s top priority and confirmed his government is working closely with the American negotiating team.

Trump is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings during the UN General Assembly with leaders from Ukraine, Japan, the United Kingdom, Iraq and Gulf states, underscoring the administration’s broader diplomatic push on several global conflicts.

While expectations for the Trump-Zelensky meeting are high, there is no indication that an immediate ceasefire or peace agreement will emerge from the talks. Both Washington and Kyiv have described the meeting as part of a broader diplomatic process aimed at reducing escalation and addressing long-term security issues between Ukraine and Russia.