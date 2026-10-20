US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File photos)

US President Donald Trump has said he is open to a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss nuclear weapons and denuclearization, although no summit has been confirmed.

Reuters reported on Monday, October 19, that Trump made the remarks outside the White House after the Kremlin said a three-way meeting could take place on the sidelines of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China.

Trump is expected to travel to China in mid-November for the APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen. Asked whether a trilateral summit could address efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, Trump said his main interest would be nuclear issues rather than Ukraine.

“I would do it, not so much for Ukraine,” Trump told reporters. “We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearization.”

The proposed meeting would bring together the leaders of the world’s three major nuclear powers. If held, it would be an unprecedented trilateral summit, according to Axios, which first reported Trump’s interest in the proposal.

However, the proposal remains uncertain. Trump said he would take part if Xi wanted the meeting, while the Kremlin has described the idea as a possibility rather than a confirmed event. China has not publicly agreed to the proposed summit.

The idea comes amid renewed debate over global nuclear arms control. Trump has previously expressed interest in negotiations involving Washington, Moscow and Beijing to reduce nuclear weapons, but the three countries have different positions on the issue.

China has resisted joining trilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations, arguing that its nuclear arsenal is not comparable in scale to those of the United States and Russia. On October 19, the Arms Control Association also cited Beijing’s position that it was not fair, reasonable or realistic to ask China to participate in such negotiations at this stage.

The potential summit would also take place as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues and tensions between Washington and Moscow remain high. Although Trump has indicated that Ukraine would not be the primary focus of the proposed meeting, any discussions involving Putin could carry implications for wider diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

For now, the timing, format and agenda of the proposed summit remain unresolved, and it is unclear whether Beijing will agree to participate.