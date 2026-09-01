Trump Weighs Limited Strikes on Iran Around Strait of Hormuz, Report

President Donald Trump and his senior national security advisers are reviewing a plan for limited US military strikes on Iranian positions around the Strait of Hormuz to prevent Tehran from rebuilding radar systems, air defenses and anti-ship missile capabilities, according to Axios.

Axios, citing three US officials, reported that the proposal was prepared by US Central Command (CENTCOM) over the past week and has the backing of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The plan has not yet been approved by Trump, but officials said the president could authorize it following the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran.

According to US officials, the proposed operation is intended to reduce the threat of Iranian attacks on commercial oil tankers, US Navy vessels and US military aircraft operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz. One official described the strategy as “mowing the lawn,” meaning periodic strikes would be carried out to prevent Iran from restoring military capabilities in the area.

The report says CENTCOM has become increasingly concerned that Iran is attempting to rebuild radar installations, air defense systems and anti-ship missile launchers around the strategic waterway after recent US military operations weakened those capabilities.

One incident that reportedly heightened those concerns involved an Iranian surface-to-air missile fired toward a US F-35 fighter jet supporting maritime security operations in the Strait of Hormuz. US officials said the missile did not come close enough to threaten the aircraft but viewed the launch as evidence that Iran is restoring its air-defense network.

The proposed strikes come after US forces targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) positions on Larak Island, where officials said Iranian forces were preparing rockets capable of deploying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by launching ballistic missile attacks on US military bases in Jordan, marking a major escalation in direct hostilities between the two countries.

A White House official neither confirmed nor denied the Axios report but said “the president has all options on the table,” adding that Iran wants a deal but has repeatedly failed to act in time.

Speaking to Fox News after the latest Iranian missile attacks, Trump vowed a strong response, saying the United States would “hit them hard” in retaliation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, and military officials say continued attacks on shipping or naval assets could threaten global oil supplies and further destabilize the Middle East.