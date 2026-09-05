Trump Warns US May Strike Pickaxe Mountain

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States could soon strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, while downplaying the scale of the ongoing confrontation with Tehran and describing it as a “military conflict” rather than a major war.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said there were no sea mines currently blocking the Strait of Hormuz and claimed the United States was carrying out a major operation in the strategic waterway.

“Many people don’t call it a war,” Trump said, adding that he preferred to describe the confrontation as a military conflict because it was not a major issue for the United States. He said 18 U.S. service members had been killed in the conflict with Iran.

Trump also said U.S. forces had targeted Iranian radar systems for a second time and claimed that large numbers of vessels were moving through the Strait of Hormuz, with significant volumes of oil leaving the waterway.

His comments come as Washington seeks to reduce reliance on the strait. Trump said alternative routes and pipelines were being developed across the Middle East and warned that Hormuz could eventually become far less important to global energy shipments.

The White House has previously said U.S. forces have cleared Iranian mines from international shipping lanes and escorted hundreds of commercial vessels through the strait. However, independent reports indicate that traffic remains below normal levels, while oil-flow estimates have become a point of dispute between the administration and private-sector analysts.

Pickaxe Mountain, also known as Kuh-e Kolang, is a heavily fortified underground site near Iran’s Natanz nuclear complex. Trump has previously threatened to strike the facility, which is believed to contain deeply buried tunnel complexes.

The latest remarks came after renewed U.S. strikes on Iranian military and strategic targets, ending a period of relative calm. Iran has responded with attacks targeting U.S. forces and regional allies, raising concerns that the confrontation could widen.