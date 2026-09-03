Trump Warns of New Iran Strike, Says Campaign Will Be Short

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States is prepared to launch another attack on Iran, while insisting that the renewed U.S. military campaign against Tehran would not last long.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Iran had been attempting to rebuild its radar and missile systems and was developing a rocket capable of deploying mines. He said U.S. forces had destroyed the weapon and targeted other Iranian military capabilities.

Reuters reported that the latest U.S. strikes targeted Iranian air-defense and radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites. The attacks marked the most significant escalation between the two countries in weeks after a period of reduced fighting.

Trump also said the United States has “very strong control” over the Strait of Hormuz and is allowing commercial vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil to pass through the strategic waterway.

The comments came after U.S. forces completed a new wave of strikes against Iranian military targets on Tuesday. Iran subsequently launched retaliatory attacks against U.S. positions and allies in parts of the Middle East, according to Reuters.

The renewed fighting has raised fresh concerns about the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies. Shipping disruptions linked to the conflict have already affected regional energy exports, with some LNG cargoes from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates transferred between vessels outside the strait to avoid disrupted routes.

Iran has also reported civilian casualties from the latest U.S. strikes. Iranian officials said a U.S. strike hit a wedding gathering in southern Iran, killing civilians and injuring dozens, although Washington has said its military operation targeted Iranian military infrastructure rather than civilians.

Trump’s latest warning signals that Washington is prepared to continue military operations if it believes Iran is rebuilding capabilities that could threaten U.S. forces or shipping through the Gulf. At the same time, his claim that the renewed campaign would be short leaves the duration and scope of the confrontation uncertain.