US president Trump.

US President Donald Trump has warned that he is inclined to resume major military strikes against Iran after the New Year if negotiations between Washington and Tehran fail to produce an agreement.

In an interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst on Sunday, November 22, Trump said indirect talks with Iran were continuing but accused Tehran of delaying progress. He described Iranian negotiators as “professional tap dancers” and said they talked repeatedly without making meaningful progress.

“They’re more aggressive now than before the election,” Trump said, according to Fox News. He also suggested that exchanges of fire between US and Iranian forces could continue while diplomatic efforts remain unresolved.

Trump’s comments came three days after he told reporters that he was in no hurry to decide whether to launch further major strikes against Iran and would revisit the issue after January 1. In its November 19 report, Reuters said Trump had linked the timing of any decision to the period after the US midterm elections, while maintaining that sanctions and the naval blockade were putting pressure on Tehran.

The US president also issued a direct warning over the American naval blockade of Iranian ports. Asked about reports that Iran could attempt to challenge the blockade, Trump said Iranian vessels involved would be sunk, declaring that they would end up “at the bottom of the sea”.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant share of the world’s oil and gas shipments passes. The blockade and reported threats to challenge it have added to concerns over commercial shipping and the risk of a wider regional confrontation.

Trump also urged anti-government protesters in Iran to continue demonstrating, saying he had watched videos of renewed protests, Fox News reported.

Despite the threat of renewed attacks, Trump said indirect contacts with Tehran were continuing. His remarks indicate that Washington has not ruled out diplomacy, but that the prospect of further military action remains if the two sides fail to reach terms acceptable to the US.